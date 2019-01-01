Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$48.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$741.6M
Earnings History
Karooooo Questions & Answers
When is Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) reporting earnings?
Karooooo (KARO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Karooooo’s (NASDAQ:KARO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $41.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
