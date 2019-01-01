ñol

Jiuzi Hldgs
(NASDAQ:JZXN)
1.05
0.02[1.94%]
Last update: 12:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.04 - 1.07
52 Week High/Low0.92 - 15.4
Open / Close1.04 / -
Float / Outstanding8.5M / 21.4M
Vol / Avg.29.5K / 1M
Mkt Cap22.5M
P/E25.75
50d Avg. Price1.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float8.5M

Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Jiuzi Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 15

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$9.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jiuzi Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Jiuzi Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) reporting earnings?
A

Jiuzi Hldgs (JZXN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Jiuzi Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

