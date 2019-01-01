Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 15
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$9.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)
–
Earnings History
Jiuzi Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) reporting earnings?
Jiuzi Hldgs (JZXN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Jiuzi Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
