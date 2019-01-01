|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuveen Preferred (NYSE: JPT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Preferred.
There is no analysis for Nuveen Preferred
The stock price for Nuveen Preferred (NYSE: JPT) is $22.535 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Nuveen Preferred does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Preferred.
Nuveen Preferred is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.