Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.46/1.85%
52 Wk
16.42 - 24.88
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
605.14
Shares
56.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Japan Petroleum Exploration Co Ltd is a drilling and exploration company that specializes in the production of crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Majority of the company's revenue is derived from oil and gas fields in Japan, with additional production coming from various international positions. Japan Petroleum Exploration serves natural gas to electric power companies, local distribution companies, and various industrial users. It also supplies and sells crude oil to petroleum refiners and trading companies.

Analyst Ratings

Japan Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Petroleum (JPTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Petroleum (OTCPK: JPTXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Petroleum's (JPTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Petroleum (JPTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Petroleum (JPTXF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Petroleum (OTCPK: JPTXF) is $24.875 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Petroleum (JPTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Petroleum.

Q

When is Japan Petroleum (OTCPK:JPTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Petroleum (JPTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Petroleum (JPTXF) operate in?

A

Japan Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.