JPMorgan Spots Crypto IPO Wave, VC Investment Surge As DC Softens Stance

A more favorable regulatory outlook in the U.S. is prompting a wave of crypto companies to pursue public listings and attracting increased venture capital activity, according to a recent research note from JPMorgan JPM.

Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou pointed to the Senate's progress on the GENIUS Act as a significant driver behind growing confidence in a pro-crypto framework, Coindesk reported.

Formally known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, the legislation proposes federal oversight for stablecoins with market capitalizations exceeding $10 billion.

The bill also allows state-level supervision where regulations align with national standards.

Stablecoins, cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets such as the U.S. dollar or gold, are widely used across crypto markets and international money transfers.

Their regulatory treatment is seen as central to broader crypto policy.

JPMorgan noted that the current pace of crypto-related IPOs is on par with the 2021 bull market surge. Media reports have suggested that several major crypto firms, including Ripple XRP/USD, Kraken, ConsenSys, and Bullish, are preparing to go public this year.

The wave comes as the SEC drops lawsuits against some of the industry’s biggest names (including Kraken, Binance, Ripple and Coinbase).

Meanwhile, venture capital funding in the crypto space has surpassed last year's levels when annualized, indicating a renewed appetite for backing blockchain startups.

The bank added that initial public offerings are offering investors exposure beyond traditional assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ether ETH/USD.

Companies going public span sectors such as blockchain infrastructure, payments, custody services, and tokenization platforms, giving investors broader ways to engage with the evolving digital asset economy.

