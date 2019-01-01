QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jindalee Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It holds interests in various tenements located in Tasmania and Western Australia, including gold, diamonds, nickel, iron ore, copper, magnesite, uranium, and other base metals, as well as rare earth minerals. The project holdings of the company include U.S. Lithium, Joyners Find Iron Ore, Prospect Ridge Project and Widgiemooltha Project.

Jindalee Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jindalee Resources (JNDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jindalee Resources (OTCPK: JNDAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jindalee Resources's (JNDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jindalee Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Jindalee Resources (JNDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jindalee Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Jindalee Resources (JNDAF)?

A

The stock price for Jindalee Resources (OTCPK: JNDAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jindalee Resources (JNDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jindalee Resources.

Q

When is Jindalee Resources (OTCPK:JNDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Jindalee Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jindalee Resources (JNDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jindalee Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Jindalee Resources (JNDAF) operate in?

A

Jindalee Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.