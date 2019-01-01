J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) was reported by Benchmark on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $171.00 expecting JJSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) was provided by Benchmark, and J&J Snack Foods initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of J&J Snack Foods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for J&J Snack Foods was filed on December 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $171.00. The current price J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) is trading at is $128.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
