Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Janus Henderson Gr
Janus Henderson Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting JHG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.54% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Janus Henderson Gr maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Janus Henderson Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Janus Henderson Gr was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $24.00. The current price Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) is trading at is $27.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.