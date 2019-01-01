ñol

Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Janus Henderson Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.750

Quarterly Revenue

$620M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$620M

Earnings Recap

 

Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Janus Henderson Gr missed estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Janus Henderson Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.03 0.98 0.96 0.81
EPS Actual 1.05 1.16 1.16 0.91
Revenue Estimate 698.39M 686.77M 660.59M 629.02M
Revenue Actual 697.20M 687.40M 738.40M 644.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Janus Henderson Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Janus Henderson Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) reporting earnings?
A

Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Janus Henderson Gr’s (NYSE:JHG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $454.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

