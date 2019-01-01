Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Janus Henderson Gr missed estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Janus Henderson Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.98 0.96 0.81 EPS Actual 1.05 1.16 1.16 0.91 Revenue Estimate 698.39M 686.77M 660.59M 629.02M Revenue Actual 697.20M 687.40M 738.40M 644.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.