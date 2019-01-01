Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 28
EPS
$1.230
Quarterly Revenue
$1.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$1.9B
Earnings History
Jefferies Financial Group Questions & Answers
When is Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) reporting earnings?
Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) is scheduled to report earnings on June 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.30.
What were Jefferies Financial Group’s (NYSE:JEF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which beat the estimate of $2.6B.
