Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $47.00 expecting JEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.10% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Jefferies Financial Group maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jefferies Financial Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jefferies Financial Group was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $47.00. The current price Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) is trading at is $31.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
