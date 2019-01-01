ñol

Johnson Controls Intl
(NYSE:JCI)
54.43
0.02[0.04%]
At close: Jun 3
54.41
-0.0200[-0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low49.42 - 81.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding694.5M / 695.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.8M
Mkt Cap37.9B
P/E31.45
50d Avg. Price59.01
Div / Yield1.4/2.57%
Payout Ratio71.1
EPS0.02
Total Float694.5M

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), Dividends

Johnson Controls Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Johnson Controls Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.33%

Annual Dividend

$1.4

Last Dividend

Mar 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Johnson Controls Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Controls Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Controls Intl (JCI). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $0.35

Q
How much per share is the next Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Controls Intl (JCI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI)?
A

Johnson Controls Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) was $0.35 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

