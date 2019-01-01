Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was reported by RBC Capital on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $208.00 expecting JAZZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.14% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was provided by RBC Capital, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $210.00 to $208.00. The current price Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is trading at is $151.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
