Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 2:55PM

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (ARCA: IWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF's (IWD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)?

A

The stock price for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (ARCA: IWD) is $158.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (ARCA:IWD) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) operate in?

A

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.