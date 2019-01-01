Intevac Inc is active in the electronic components industry. It provides vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The company designs manufacture, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. The company is mainly comprised of two segments; Thin-film equipment and Photonics. Most of its revenue is generated from the Thin-film equipment segment, which deals with the manufacture of complex capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks.