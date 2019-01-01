QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/181.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.93 - 8.46
Mkt Cap
120.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.77
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Intevac Inc is active in the electronic components industry. It provides vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The company designs manufacture, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. The company is mainly comprised of two segments; Thin-film equipment and Photonics. Most of its revenue is generated from the Thin-film equipment segment, which deals with the manufacture of complex capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.290 -0.2200
REV20.300M15.919M-4.381M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intevac Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intevac (IVAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intevac's (IVAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intevac (IVAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) was reported by Benchmark on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IVAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intevac (IVAC)?

A

The stock price for Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) is $4.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intevac (IVAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intevac.

Q

When is Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) reporting earnings?

A

Intevac’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Intevac (IVAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intevac.

Q

What sector and industry does Intevac (IVAC) operate in?

A

Intevac is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.