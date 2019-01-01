|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
|-0.290
|-0.2200
|REV
|20.300M
|15.919M
|-4.381M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Intevac’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).
The latest price target for Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) was reported by Benchmark on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IVAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) is $4.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intevac.
Intevac’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intevac.
Intevac is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.