Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.69 - 13.14
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
96
EPS
0.02
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ironSource Ltd is a business platform that enables mobile content creators to prosper within the app economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experiences for their customers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.050 0.0300
REV144.630M158.271M13.641M

ironSource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ironSource (IS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ironSource (NYSE: IS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ironSource's (IS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ironSource (IS) stock?

A

The latest price target for ironSource (NYSE: IS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting IS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.97% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ironSource (IS)?

A

The stock price for ironSource (NYSE: IS) is $5.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ironSource (IS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ironSource.

Q

When is ironSource (NYSE:IS) reporting earnings?

A

ironSource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is ironSource (IS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ironSource.

Q

What sector and industry does ironSource (IS) operate in?

A

ironSource is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.