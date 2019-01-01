|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|0.050
|0.0300
|REV
|144.630M
|158.271M
|13.641M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ironSource (NYSE: IS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ironSource’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for ironSource (NYSE: IS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting IS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.97% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ironSource (NYSE: IS) is $5.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ironSource.
ironSource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ironSource.
ironSource is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.