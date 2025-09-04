American Eagle Storefront
September 4, 2025

Why American Eagle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

American Eagle reported second-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.24 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 45 cents per share, beating estimates of 20 cents per share.

American Eagle shares jumped 23.2% to $16.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • BrilliA Inc BRIA shares gained 150.4% to $6.41 in pre-market trading. The intimate apparel solutions provider declared a cash dividend of $0.133 per Class A share, totaling $2,992,500 across 22.5 million outstanding shares. The dividend carries a record date of September 15, with payment scheduled for September 30.
  • Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK gained 118% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday.
  • Zeta Network Group ZNB rose 44.5% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
  • Biodesix, Inc. BDSX rose 29.1% to $0.5452 in pre-market trading following disclosure of a substantial insider purchase by major shareholder Jack W. Schuler.
  • Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited NCI gained 28.3% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
  • Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX rose 17.3% to $11.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
  • ZOOZ Power Ltd. ZOOZ jumped 13.6% to $2.67 in pre-market trading, after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO gained 12.4% to $140.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN surged 7.8% to $15.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Losers

  • Neonode Inc. NEON dipped 80.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading despite announcing it expects $15-20 million from a Samsung Electronics patent settlement.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings Limited JEM fell 22.4% to $0.5900 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Wednesday.
  • Solidion Technology, Inc. STI fell 18.3% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company revealed that its new Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts process won a 2025 R&D 100 Award.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD declined 17.8% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
  • ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS fell 15.4% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
  • Figma, Inc. FIG shares dipped 15.3% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
  • Network-1 Technologies, Inc. NTIP declined 11.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Wednesday.
  • C3.ai, Inc. AI fell 10.8% to $14.88 in the pre-market trading session after the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates and issued weak guidance.
  • GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 9.2% to $42.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • Salesforce Inc CRM dipped 6.6% to $239.49 in pre-market trading. Salesforce posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. However, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

