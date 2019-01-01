QQQ
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: IPKW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF's (IPKW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)?

A

The stock price for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: IPKW) is $38.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) operate in?

A

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.