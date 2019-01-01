ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Phoenix Holdings
(OTCPK:IPHXF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 251.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.74

Phoenix Holdings Stock (OTC:IPHXF), Quotes and News Summary

Phoenix Holdings Stock (OTC: IPHXF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 251.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.74
Phoenix Holdings Ltd provides various insurance products in Israel. The company's segment includes Life insurance and savings; Health; Property and casualty insurance; Pension and provident; Financial services; Insurance agencies and Credit. It generates maximum revenue from the Life insurance and savings segments.
Read More

Phoenix Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Phoenix Holdings (IPHXF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Holdings (OTCPK: IPHXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Phoenix Holdings's (IPHXF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for Phoenix Holdings (IPHXF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for Phoenix Holdings (IPHXF)?
A

The stock price for Phoenix Holdings (OTCPK: IPHXF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Phoenix Holdings (IPHXF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Holdings.

Q
When is Phoenix Holdings (OTCPK:IPHXF) reporting earnings?
A

Phoenix Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Phoenix Holdings (IPHXF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Phoenix Holdings (IPHXF) operate in?
A

Phoenix Holdings is in the Financial Services sector and Insurance—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.