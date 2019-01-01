Phoenix Holdings Stock (OTC:IPHXF), Quotes and News Summary

Phoenix Holdings Stock (OTC: IPHXF)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 251.4M
|Vol / Avg.- / -
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.74
You can purchase shares of Phoenix Holdings (OTCPK: IPHXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Holdings.
There is no analysis for Phoenix Holdings
The stock price for Phoenix Holdings (OTCPK: IPHXF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Holdings.
Phoenix Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Holdings.
Phoenix Holdings is in the Financial Services sector and Insurance—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.