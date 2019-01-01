Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Professional Diversity using advanced sorting and filters.
Professional Diversity Questions & Answers
When is Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) reporting earnings?
Professional Diversity (IPDN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Professional Diversity’s (NASDAQ:IPDN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.3M, which missed the estimate of $6.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.