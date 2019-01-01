Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Innospec beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $132.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 5.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Innospec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1.01
|0.89
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|1.15
|1.30
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|377.30M
|346.15M
|334.95M
|306.20M
|Revenue Actual
|413.20M
|376.10M
|354.50M
|339.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Innospec Questions & Answers
Innospec (IOSP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.09.
The Actual Revenue was $326.3M, which beat the estimate of $311.5M.
