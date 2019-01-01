Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Innospec beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was up $132.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 5.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Innospec's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.01 0.89 0.98 EPS Actual 1.30 1.15 1.30 1.06 Revenue Estimate 377.30M 346.15M 334.95M 306.20M Revenue Actual 413.20M 376.10M 354.50M 339.60M

