Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ: INZY) was reported by Jefferies on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting INZY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.93% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ: INZY) was provided by Jefferies, and Inozyme Pharma initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inozyme Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inozyme Pharma was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inozyme Pharma (INZY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Inozyme Pharma (INZY) is trading at is $3.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.