Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intrusion missed estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $17.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intrusion's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.25 -0.12 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.34 -0.32 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 2.37M 2.30M 4.30M 2.58M Revenue Actual 1.65M 1.82M 1.96M 1.85M

