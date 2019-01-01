Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intrusion missed estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was down $17.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intrusion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.25
|-0.12
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.34
|-0.32
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|2.37M
|2.30M
|4.30M
|2.58M
|Revenue Actual
|1.65M
|1.82M
|1.96M
|1.85M
