inTest (AMEX:INTT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

inTest (AMEX:INTT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

inTest beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at inTest's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.22 0.25 0.22 EPS Actual 0.07 0.23 0.27 0.24 Revenue Estimate 22.01M 21.07M 20.34M 18.99M Revenue Actual 22.36M 21.14M 21.82M 19.56M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.