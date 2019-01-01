inTest (AMEX:INTT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for inTest
inTest Questions & Answers
The latest price target for inTest (AMEX: INTT) was reported by Summit Insights Group on March 7, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.60 expecting INTT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -25.58% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for inTest (AMEX: INTT) was provided by Summit Insights Group, and inTest maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of inTest, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for inTest was filed on March 7, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 7, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest inTest (INTT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.60 to $5.60. The current price inTest (INTT) is trading at is $7.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
