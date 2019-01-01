International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for International Seaways
International Seaways Questions & Answers
The latest price target for International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting INSW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and International Seaways initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of International Seaways, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for International Seaways was filed on March 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest International Seaways (INSW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price International Seaways (INSW) is trading at is $24.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
