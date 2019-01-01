ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Inspire Medical Systems
(NYSE:INSP)
184.90
7.53[4.25%]
At close: Jun 6
184.74
-0.1600[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low178.2 - 185.36
52 Week High/Low142.74 - 286.29
Open / Close180.92 / 184.74
Float / Outstanding27M / 27.6M
Vol / Avg.291.7K / 294K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price210.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.61
Total Float27M

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Inspire Medical Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.610

Quarterly Revenue

$69.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$69.4M

Earnings Recap

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 23.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.8.

Revenue was up $29.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inspire Medical Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.61 -0.64 -0.65
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.38 -0.48 -0.60
Revenue Estimate 78.11M 55.61M 43.87M 36.89M
Revenue Actual 78.40M 61.69M 52.96M 40.35M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.61 -0.64 -0.65
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.38 -0.48 -0.60
Revenue Estimate 78.11M 55.61M 43.87M 36.89M
Revenue Actual 78.40M 61.69M 52.96M 40.35M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Inspire Medical Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Inspire Medical Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) reporting earnings?
A

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-5.05, which missed the estimate of $-3.64.

Q
What were Inspire Medical Systems’s (NYSE:INSP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10M, which beat the estimate of $10M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.