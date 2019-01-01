Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 23.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.8.

Revenue was up $29.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inspire Medical Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.61 -0.64 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.38 -0.48 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 78.11M 55.61M 43.87M 36.89M Revenue Actual 78.40M 61.69M 52.96M 40.35M

