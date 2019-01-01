INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for INmune Bio
INmune Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) was reported by BTIG on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting INMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) was provided by BTIG, and INmune Bio maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of INmune Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for INmune Bio was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest INmune Bio (INMB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $14.00. The current price INmune Bio (INMB) is trading at is $7.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.