Dow Jumps 250 Points; US Jobless Claims Increase Last Week

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 10:42 AM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones jumping around 250 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.75% to 34,204.99 while the NASDAQ rose 1.15% to 12,047.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,148.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

  • Health care shares rose by 0.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Scilex Holding Company SCLX, up 13%, and INmune Bio, Inc. INMB, up 11%.
  • In trading on Thursday, communication services shares dipped by 4.1%.

 

Top Headline

US initial jobless climbed to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000.

 

Equities Trading UP

  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII shares shot up 48% to $19.73 following Q2 results. Abbott Laboratories agreed to acquire Cardiovascular Systems for $20 per share for an equity value of approximately $890 million.
  • Shares of Blue Bird Corporation BLBD got a boost, shooting 39% to $19.15 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP shares were also up, gaining 28% to $16.27 after the company issued strong Q1 guidance.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares tumbled 43% to $3.0784 after the company priced a 3.225 million share offering for gross proceeds of $15.6 million.
  • Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. APPH were down 27% to $1.5250 after the company reported a $40 million public offering of common stock.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS was down, falling 22% to $12.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued weak FY23 guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $77.47while gold traded down 0.1% at $1,889.80.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $22.365 on Thursday while copper rose 1.4% to $4.0915.

 

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. The German DAX rose 0.9% French CAC 40 rose 1.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.2%.

Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 8.7% in January versus a four-month low of 8.6% in the prior month.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 1.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 1.18%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.23%.

 

Economics

US initial jobless climbed to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 104,620,360 cases with around 1,137,920 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,683,740 cases and 530,740 deaths, while France reported over 39,552,100 COVID-19 cases with 164,500 deaths. In total, there were at least 676,928,170 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,776,860 deaths.

