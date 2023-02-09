Dow Jumps 250 Points; US Jobless Claims Increase Last Week

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones jumping around 250 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.75% to 34,204.99 while the NASDAQ rose 1.15% to 12,047.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,148.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares rose by 0.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Scilex Holding Company SCLX , up 13%, and INmune Bio, Inc. INMB , up 11%.

Top Headline

US initial jobless climbed to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000.

Equities Trading UP

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII shares shot up 48% to $19.73 following Q2 results. Abbott Laboratories agreed to acquire Cardiovascular Systems for $20 per share for an equity value of approximately $890 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares tumbled 43% to $3.0784 after the company priced a 3.225 million share offering for gross proceeds of $15.6 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $77.47while gold traded down 0.1% at $1,889.80.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $22.365 on Thursday while copper rose 1.4% to $4.0915.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. The German DAX rose 0.9% French CAC 40 rose 1.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.2%.

Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 8.7% in January versus a four-month low of 8.6% in the prior month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 1.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 1.18%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.23%.

Economics

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 104,620,360 cases with around 1,137,920 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,683,740 cases and 530,740 deaths, while France reported over 39,552,100 COVID-19 cases with 164,500 deaths. In total, there were at least 676,928,170 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,776,860 deaths.