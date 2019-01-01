INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$163K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$163K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of INmune Bio using advanced sorting and filters.
INmune Bio Questions & Answers
When is INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) reporting earnings?
INmune Bio (INMB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $-0.19.
What were INmune Bio’s (NASDAQ:INMB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $170K.
