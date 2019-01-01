Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immatics
Immatics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting IMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 215.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Immatics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immatics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immatics was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immatics (IMTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $26.00. The current price Immatics (IMTX) is trading at is $8.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
