Imperial Oil
(AMEX:IMO)
55.72
0.30[0.54%]
At close: Jun 6
55.75
0.0300[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low55.2 - 56.17
52 Week High/Low23.94 - 57.63
Open / Close55.61 / 55.75
Float / Outstanding203.3M / 669.1M
Vol / Avg.799.9K / 626.8K
Mkt Cap37.3B
P/E14.94
50d Avg. Price50.6
Div / Yield1.07/1.94%
Payout Ratio24.47
EPS1.75
Total Float203.3M

Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Imperial Oil reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$1.380

Quarterly Revenue

$10B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Imperial Oil missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was up $4.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Imperial Oil's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.11 0.99 0.40 0.40
EPS Actual 0.94 1.02 0.41 0.42
Revenue Estimate 6.77B 7.40B 9.24B 9.24B
Revenue Actual 9.77B 8.13B 6.55B 5.53B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Imperial Oil Questions & Answers

Q
When is Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) reporting earnings?
A

Imperial Oil (IMO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were Imperial Oil’s (AMEX:IMO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.2B, which missed the estimate of $6.2B.

