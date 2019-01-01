Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Imperial Oil missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was up $4.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Imperial Oil's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.99 0.40 0.40 EPS Actual 0.94 1.02 0.41 0.42 Revenue Estimate 6.77B 7.40B 9.24B 9.24B Revenue Actual 9.77B 8.13B 6.55B 5.53B

