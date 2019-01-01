Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Imperial Oil missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.62.
Revenue was up $4.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Imperial Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.99
|0.40
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.02
|0.41
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|6.77B
|7.40B
|9.24B
|9.24B
|Revenue Actual
|9.77B
|8.13B
|6.55B
|5.53B
