|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.710
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|25.650M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Immunogen’s space includes: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN), AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX).
The latest price target for Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting IMGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.38% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) is $4.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Immunogen.
Immunogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Immunogen.
Immunogen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.