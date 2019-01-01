QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.72 - 9.88
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
220.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company from the United States. Its focus is antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology, which uses an antibody that fixes on a target (its antigen) found on tumor cells to deliver a specific cancer-killing agent. The technology is used in Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)--a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group--to kill solid tumors. Companies such as Amgen, Genentech/Roche, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi, and Takeda have licensed limited rights to use the ADC technology in their therapies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.710

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV25.650M

Immunogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immunogen (IMGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immunogen's (IMGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immunogen (IMGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting IMGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.38% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immunogen (IMGN)?

A

The stock price for Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) is $4.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immunogen (IMGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immunogen.

Q

When is Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reporting earnings?

A

Immunogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Immunogen (IMGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immunogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Immunogen (IMGN) operate in?

A

Immunogen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.