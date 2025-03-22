March 22, 2025 3:23 AM 2 min read

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Iridium, Beam, Pacific Biosciences While Offloading Illumina And Amgen

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
On Friday, March 21, 2025, the Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made some notable trades, including significant buys and sells.

Ark Invest's fund bought Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM, Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. PACB and Absci Corp ABSI, while selling Illumina Inc. ILMN, Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX, Amgen Inc. AMGN, and Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV.

The IRDM Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX funds purchased a total of 68,355 shares of Iridium Communications Inc.

The total value of the shares bought, based on the last close price of $27.65, is approximately $1.89 million.

The BEAM Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKK and Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG funds bought a total of 28,717 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc.

The total value of the shares bought, based on the last close price of $23.3, is approximately $669,106.

The PACB Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKK fund bought a whopping 243,300 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

The total value of the shares bought, based on the last close price of $1.3, is approximately $316,290.

Other Key Trades:

  • Illumina Inc: Ark Invest sold a total of 42,616 shares through ARKK and ARKG.
  • Absci Corp: Ark Invest’s bought 71,392 shares through ARKG.
  • Repare Therapeutics: Ark Invest sold 54,786 shares through ARKG.
  • Amgen Inc: Ark Invest sold 990 shares through ARKG.
  • Veeva Systems Inc: Ark Invest sold 1,322 shares through ARKG.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

