InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 27
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$1.6M
Earnings History
InnSuites Hospitality Questions & Answers
When is InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT) reporting earnings?
InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) is scheduled to report earnings on June 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were InnSuites Hospitality’s (AMEX:IHT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
