Gold Gains Over 1%; Amer Sports Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded down 0.37% to 42,632.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.43% to 19,132.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.42% to 5,938.36.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares rose by 0.3% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks dipped by 0.8%.
Top Headline
Amer Sports, Inc. AS reported better-than-expected first-quarter FY25 results.
Revenue rose 23% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.47 billion (+26% Y/Y on a constant currency basis), exceeding the consensus of $1.38 billion. Adjusted EPS of 27 cents beat the consensus of 15 cents.
Equities Trading UP
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares shot up 27% to $16.74 after the company announced it launched its Advantage2 quantum system to address problems in optimization, AI, and materials simulation.
- Shares of NeurAxis, Inc. NRXS got a boost, surging 94% to $4.4150 after the company announced it received FDA 510(K) clearance regarding IB-stim for the treatment of pediatric FAP associated with functional dyspepsia and FD related nausea symptoms.
- Amer Sports, Inc. AS shares were also up, gaining 17% to $36.59 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- IHS Holding Limited IHS shares dropped 12% to $5.52 after the company reported weak quarterly earnings.
- Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO were down 21% to $0.2615 after the company announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML was down, falling 15% to $14.17. The company announced topline results from its ongoing Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $62.27 while gold traded up 1.5% at $3,280.60.
Silver traded up 1.5% to $33.005 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.6455.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.73%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.48%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.92%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.43% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.71% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.08%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.49%, China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.38% and India's BSE Sensex declining 1.06%.
Economics
US Redbook Index rose by 5.4% year-over-year in the week ending May 17.
