IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$446.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$446.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IHS Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
IHS Holding Questions & Answers
When is IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) reporting earnings?
IHS Holding (IHS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.
What were IHS Holding’s (NYSE:IHS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $415.6M, which beat the estimate of $398.8M.
