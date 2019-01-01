iHuman (NYSE:IH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 24
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$37.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$237.8M
Earnings History
iHuman Questions & Answers
When is iHuman (NYSE:IH) reporting earnings?
iHuman (IH) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for iHuman (NYSE:IH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were iHuman’s (NYSE:IH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
