Tesla, Toyota And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

iHuman Inc. IH reported net income of RMB25.1 million ($3.6 million) for the third quarter, down from RMB51.9 million in the year-ago period. Its revenues fell 8.4% to RMB239.4 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. iHuman shares gained 1.1% to close at $1.7589 on Tuesday.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd . ADD shares rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced a prominent member of the UAE's royal family, has joined the company as an independent director. Color Star Technology shares climbed 125.9% to $4.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Health In Tech HIT announced the closing of its IPO of 2,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $4.00 per share. Health In Tech shares gained 7.8% to close at $5.50 on Tuesday.

Tesla Inc TSLA shares jumped more than 7% on Tuesday. The company's CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the EV company could exceed the value of all transport companies with the exception of his rocket manufacturing company SpaceX. Tesla shares climbed 7.4% to close at $462.28 on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Corp's TM Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales in North America increased 4.1% year-over-year to 241,662 units in November even as production in the region was more or less flat as compared to the corresponding period last year. Toyota shares jumped 9% to $197.70 in the pre-market trading session.

