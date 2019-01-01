iHuman (NYSE:IH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for iHuman
iHuman Questions & Answers
The latest price target for iHuman (NYSE: IH) was reported by CMB International on December 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.08 expecting IH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 876.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iHuman (NYSE: IH) was provided by CMB International, and iHuman initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iHuman, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iHuman was filed on December 23, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 23, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iHuman (IH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $26.08. The current price iHuman (IH) is trading at is $2.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.