Intl Game Tech
(NYSE:IGT)
21.98
0.72[3.39%]
At close: Jun 6
21.97
-0.0100[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low21.54 - 22.1
52 Week High/Low17.27 - 32.95
Open / Close21.72 / 21.97
Float / Outstanding97.4M / 202.9M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap4.5B
P/E66.44
50d Avg. Price22.31
Div / Yield0.8/3.76%
Payout Ratio125
EPS0.39
Total Float97.4M

Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Intl Game Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.390

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intl Game Tech beat estimated earnings by 21.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.34 0.21 0.09
EPS Actual 0.09 0.31 -0.48 0.38
Revenue Estimate 1.02B 981.09M 923.10M 876.19M
Revenue Actual 1.05B 984.00M 1.04B 1.01B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Intl Game Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) reporting earnings?
A

Intl Game Tech (IGT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were Intl Game Tech’s (NYSE:IGT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $1.2B.

