Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Earnings

Intl Game Tech beat estimated earnings by 21.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.34 0.21 0.09 EPS Actual 0.09 0.31 -0.48 0.38 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 981.09M 923.10M 876.19M Revenue Actual 1.05B 984.00M 1.04B 1.01B

