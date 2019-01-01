IDEX (NYSE:IEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IDEX
IDEX Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IDEX (NYSE: IEX) was reported by RBC Capital on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $238.00 expecting IEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.08% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IDEX (NYSE: IEX) was provided by RBC Capital, and IDEX maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IDEX, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IDEX was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IDEX (IEX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $234.00 to $238.00. The current price IDEX (IEX) is trading at is $194.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
