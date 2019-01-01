IDEX (NYSE:IEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IDEX beat estimated earnings by 12.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.74.

Revenue was up $99.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEX's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.59 1.61 1.41 EPS Actual 1.55 1.63 1.61 1.51 Revenue Estimate 708.52M 697.44M 685.88M 634.85M Revenue Actual 714.80M 712.02M 685.95M 652.04M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

IDEX management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.85 and $1.9 per share.

