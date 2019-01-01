ñol

IDEX
(NYSE:IEX)
194.95
-0.21[-0.11%]
At close: Jun 6
195.01
0.0600[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low194.66 - 197.23
52 Week High/Low179.3 - 240.33
Open / Close196.15 / 195.01
Float / Outstanding67.1M / 76M
Vol / Avg.170.1K / 456.7K
Mkt Cap14.8B
P/E31.33
50d Avg. Price191.16
Div / Yield2.4/1.23%
Payout Ratio34.67
EPS1.84
Total Float67.1M

IDEX (NYSE:IEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IDEX reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.960

Quarterly Revenue

$751.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$751.1M

Earnings Recap

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IDEX beat estimated earnings by 12.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.74.

Revenue was up $99.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEX's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.58 1.59 1.61 1.41
EPS Actual 1.55 1.63 1.61 1.51
Revenue Estimate 708.52M 697.44M 685.88M 634.85M
Revenue Actual 714.80M 712.02M 685.95M 652.04M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

IDEX management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.85 and $1.9 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IDEX using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

IDEX Questions & Answers

Q
When is IDEX (NYSE:IEX) reporting earnings?
A

IDEX (IEX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.08, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Q
What were IDEX’s (NYSE:IEX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $573.4M, which beat the estimate of $567.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.