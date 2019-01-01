Ivanhoe Electric Stock (AMEX:IE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX: IE) was reported by JP Morgan on August 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting IE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX: IE) was provided by JP Morgan, and Ivanhoe Electric initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ivanhoe Electric, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ivanhoe Electric was filed on August 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ivanhoe Electric (IE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Ivanhoe Electric (IE) is trading at is $9.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
