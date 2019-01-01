ñol

Ivanhoe Electric
(AMEX:IE)
$9.785
0.005[0.05%]
At close: Sep 15
$10.60
0.8150[8.33%]
PreMarket: 9:30AM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range7.01 - 12.04Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding53.8M / 92.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 243.3KMkt Cap908.9MP/E-50d Avg. Price9.31
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float53.8MEPS-0.85

Ivanhoe Electric Stock (AMEX:IE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ivanhoe Electric reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 12

EPS

$-0.850

Quarterly Revenue

$229K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$229K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ivanhoe Electric using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Ivanhoe Electric Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX:IE) reporting earnings?
A

Ivanhoe Electric (IE) is scheduled to report earnings on November 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX:IE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.85, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Ivanhoe Electric’s (AMEX:IE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $229K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

