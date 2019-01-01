IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

IDEAYA Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $4.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEAYA Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.30 -0.15 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.31 -0.33 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 8.98M 8.55M 13.35M 13.77M Revenue Actual 2.96M 8.98M 8.76M 7.25M

