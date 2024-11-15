Jim Cramer Says This Tobacco Stock Is 'Undervalued' But He's Not Recommending It

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Altria Group, Inc. MO is “undervalued,” but he is not going to recommend tobacco stocks.

On Oct. 31, the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.38. It beat the street view of $1.35. Quarterly sales of $5.334 billion (+1.3%) beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.326 billion.

Cramer recommended selling Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI.

Super Micro Computer filed a FormNT 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating that it's unable to file its 2025 fiscal-year first-quarter earnings on time.

When asked about The Boeing Company BA, he said, “I prefer not to be in a stock that is going to lose a lot of money for a long time.”

According to Reuters, the company reportedly begins issuing layoff notices to employees affected by a major restructuring plan. The plan, which aims to reduce Boeing's global workforce by 17,000 jobs—approximately 10% of its total—comes as the heavily indebted aerospace giant seeks to cut costs.

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX has “broken down severely,” Cramer said. “If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to be the head of HHS, then it's going to hurt a lot of vaccines, it could hurt a lot of their business.”

On Nov. 7, the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

“They have a lot of phase one stuff, and phase one is might early. Too early for me to bet on,” Cramer said when asked about IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA.

On Nov. 4, IDEAYA Biosciences reported a quarterly loss of 60 cents per share, compared to consensus estimates of a loss of 64 cents per share.

“I just don't know what is wrong,” Cramer said about AstraZeneca PLC AZN. “My god is this thing going lower.”

On Nov. 12, AstraZeneca reported third-quarter sales of $13.57 billion, up 18% year over year (+21% at constant currency), beating the consensus of $13.09 billion.

