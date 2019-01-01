Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$2.760
Quarterly Revenue
$1.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.9B
Earnings History
Icon Questions & Answers
When is Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) reporting earnings?
Icon (ICLR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)?
The Actual EPS was $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.30.
What were Icon’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $431M, which beat the estimate of $430.9M.
