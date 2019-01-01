Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Icon
Icon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) was reported by Guggenheim on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $285.00 expecting ICLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.15% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) was provided by Guggenheim, and Icon initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Icon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Icon was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Icon (ICLR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $285.00. The current price Icon (ICLR) is trading at is $227.72, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
