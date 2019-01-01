QQQ
Range
2.67 - 2.8
Vol / Avg.
427.5K/256.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.63 - 16.68
Mkt Cap
242.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
90.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China. It serves as an integrated cross-channel gateway that provides marketers with innovative and cost-effective ways to optimize their online marketing efforts throughout their marketing cycle and achieve their branding and performance-based marketing goals. It has two operating segments: Marketing Solutions, and Enterprise Solutions. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from PRC and also has a presence in Hong Kong and other countries.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.010 -0.0300
REV86.540M86.817M277.000K

iClick Interactive Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iClick Interactive Asia's (ICLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) was reported by ICBC Research on October 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ICLK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK)?

A

The stock price for iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) is $2.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iClick Interactive Asia.

Q

When is iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) reporting earnings?

A

iClick Interactive Asia’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iClick Interactive Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) operate in?

A

iClick Interactive Asia is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.